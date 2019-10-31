The NBA suspended 76ers center Joel Embiid and Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns two games each for their roles in a fight during the Sixers’ 117-95 win on Wednesday over the visiting Timberwolves.
The suspensions will begin on Saturday for both players. The Sixers begin a four-game road trip on Saturday in Portland, while Minnesota will visit Washington.
Embiid will also miss Monday’s game in Phoenix.
On Thursday, Sixers point guard Ben Simmons found himself in the middle of the controversy.
After Wednesday’s game, NBA referee Mark Ayotte, through a pool reporter, was asked if Simmons was trying to break up the fight when he had Towns on the ground?
“Yes, we deemed him a peacemaker,” Ayotte responded.
An ESPN report on Thursday said that the Timberwolves contended to the NBA that it was a "dangerous choke hold” by Simmons.
The Wolves would neither confirm nor deny the report when contacted by The Inquirer.
The NBA didn’t fine Simmons for his role.
As for Simmons, he scoffed at Minnesota’s contention.
“I don’t really have anything to say about it,” Simmons said after Thursday’s practice. “My teammate and Karl went at it and I tried to grab them and separate them and get Karl to relax a little bit because I know Karl. People who know me, know I am not (like that), that is how I play. It is what it is."