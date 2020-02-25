Worst of the worst: The only thing about this game was that the Sixers couldn’t put away a 17-42 Hawks team earlier. The Sixers led by as many as 21 points late in the first quarter and found themselves trailing, 92-91, entering the fourth quarter. A win is a win, but being outscored by 40-22 in the third quarter isn’t a great sign. The Sixers have to show a knockout punch against non-playoff teams.