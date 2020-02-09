Joel Embiid, who was originally listed on the NBA injury report as questionable for tonight’s home game with the Chicago Bulls, is now available to play.
Embiid didn’t play in the second half of the 76ers’ 119-107 win on Friday over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies because of neck stiffness.
Al Horford remains questionable with left Achilles soreness.
Kyle O’Quinn, who was originally listed as out for personal reasons, is now available. He was out after the arrival of twins, but the team said he would return in time for tonight’s game.
New acquisitions Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III are listed as out (trade pending). That could change. They will take physicals today to complete the terms of the trade, so their availability could be upgraded.
Tonight’s 6 p.m. meeting with the Bulls is the Sixers second to last game until the all-star break. They will also host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday and then be off until Feb. 20 when Brooklyn visits the Wells Fargo Center.