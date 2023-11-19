Joel Embiid narrowly misses triple-double in Sixers’ blowout win over Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK — Danuel House Jr. could not handle the transition pass from Joel Embiid. But the 76ers wing did save the ball from going out of bounds, slapping it back to his MVP big man for the easy layup to continue their team’s dominant third quarter over the Brooklyn Nets.

The points likely were not Embiid’s preferred outcome. A House catch and finish would have helped Embiid record a triple-double — in three quarters. Then, the score remained so lopsided that Embiid never returned to the floor in the final period.

So Embiid had to settle for 32 points, 12 rebounds and a season-high nine assists in the Sixers’ 121-99 blowout win Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center. Embiid had already entered Sunday as the NBA’s second-leading scorer (31.9 points per game), after leading the league in that category in each of the previous two seasons. His assist mark eclipsed the eight he recorded in Friday’s win at Atlanta, and in an Oct. 28 victory at the Toronto Raptors.

Advertisement

Embiid went 11-of-24 from the floor and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. His 13 first-quarter points anchored the Sixers (10-3) during a period when they shot 39.1% from the floor. He grabbed his 10th rebound in the third quarter — and reached nine assists by finding Robert Covington for a layup in the frame’s final minute, which gave the Sixers their largest led of the game at 94-67.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid is fulfilling his preseason vow to facilitate more for Sixers

Embiid has five career triple-doubles, the most recent coming on Dec. 31, 2022 at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After shooting under 40% for much of the first half, the Sixers initially created separation with a 17-4 run to end the second quarter to lead, 61-49. That surge was bookended by three-pointers from De’Anthony Melton and Tyrese Maxey, and included a thunderous Melton fastbreak dunk off a bounce pass from Embiid and a Maxey finish through contact.

That advantage continued to balloon in the third quarter, when the Sixers outscored the Nets, 33-22.

Maxey started 2-of-8 from the floor but then got rolling, finishing with 25 points on 6-of-11 from three-point range and 10 assists. Melton, who has had a strong week since beginning the season in a shooting slump, made eight of his 10 shots from the floor for 21 points and added five rebounds.

The Sixers next host the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday in their final In-Season Tournament Group Play game.

» READ MORE: The Sixers’ chemistry is at its best: ‘Guys want to play with each other’

Batum returns

After missing the previous three games for personal reasons, Nicolas Batum was back in the Sixers’ starting lineup. He finished with three points, three rebounds and three assists, and spent a bulk of the game guarding Nets star Mikal Bridges and sharpshooter Cameron Johnson.

It was the second time Batum needed to step away from the Sixers, after missing his first two games following the blockbuster James Harden trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Nick Nurse said he believes Batum is “getting closer to the end of the back and forth,” to handle the personal matter, “but I don’t want to say it is for sure.” While Batum was away, Nurse said he “didn’t really talk all that much about the basketball” while checking in, but worked to get him up to speed on new schematic elements or tweaks during a pregame walk-through at the team hotel.

» READ MORE: The Sixers became a better team without James Harden. And they did it together.

Batum’s return also re-juggled the Sixers’ wing rotation. Covington (four points, two rebounds), who had started in Batum’s place, was the first sub about midway through the first and third quarters. House (three points, three rebounds, three assists) and Springer (10 points, five rebounds), two standouts of Friday’s win in Atlanta, were next. And Marcus Morris Sr. (three points) got six second-quarter minutes.

Notable: Reviled former Sixer Ben Simmons did not play in Sunday’s game while sidelined with a back injury.