In high demand, Joel Embiid keeps focus on Sixers’ season — not playing for France or U.S. in FIBA World Cup

SALT LAKE CITY — Joel Embiid keeps avoiding the question.

The 76ers center was, once again, asked following Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game if he has decided to play for the United States or France in this summer’s FIBA World Cup in Asia.

“I’m focused on the season,” Embiid said in response. “We have a long season ahead, second half of the season. Once I get there, the main goal is to win. That’s what my focus is. Go out and do whatever it takes to try to accomplish that goal to win a championship. So, like I said, that’s where I’m focused.”

» READ MORE: Sixers star Joel Embiid scores 32 points for Team LeBron as they fall in NBA All-Star Game

Advertisement

But the six-time All-Star does have a decision to make that could alter the landscape of international basketball.

The USA Basketball men’s team became hopeful that Embiid, a Cameroon native, would opt to play for them in the 2024 Paris Olympics after becoming a United States citizen on Sept. 29. But Embiid, who also gained French citizenship in July, could play for France, the host country.

France is hopeful that he’ll choose to do the latter, said French national team coach Vincent Collet this summer.

Before gaining his U.S. citizenship, it was widely believed that Embiid would play for France in the Olympics and possibly in the World Cup.

He must eventually declare a choice to FIBA, the sport’s international governing body, in order to play in the Olympic and/or the World Cup.

» READ MORE: Mac McClung becomes fan favorite at NBA All-Star Weekend — and in Philly — before first Sixers practice

The French team will likely feature NBA players Evan Fournier, Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum, former Sixer Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and presumptive 2023 NBA draft No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama.

But being an American citizen gives him the inside track to winning an Olympic gold medal. The United States won gold in each of the past four Olympic games. France is the reigning Olympic silver medalist, losing to the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympics gold medal final. With Embiid on the roster, France would be a daunting opponent for the U.S..

Sunday’s response, which came after Embiid scored 32 points in Team LeBron’s 184-175 loss to Team Giannis, appeared to be the perfect way to avoid a hot topic on a night Embiid and other All-Star were being celebrated. But he was right about the importance of being locked in during the stretch following All-Star break.

“I think historically, or at least since I’ve been in the league, the team that has kind of clicked in this last stretch, has peaked and played their best of the season going into the playoffs usually is the team that wins it all,” said Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, a sixth-year veteran. “So this stretch is important.

“You want to be as healthy as possible going into the playoffs. You want to be playing your best basketball, individually and as a group.”

» READ MORE: Sixers’ Mac McClung wins NBA Slam Dunk contest and captures hearts with all-time performance

So that’s what the Sixers, Celtics and other teams are trying to do.

Right now, the Sixers (38-19) are third in the East, three games behind first-place Celtics (42-17), with 25 games left. The second-place Milwaukee Bucks (41-17) are the league’s hottest team, having won 12 straight.

But which country Embiid opts to play for could remain an international topic until the season is decided and a decision is made.