Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference player of the month to cap 2022-23 season

Joel Embiid was named the Eastern Conference player of the month for games played in March and April on Tuesday.

It’s the third time this season the 76ers center has been selected as the conference’s best player for a month.

He averaged 33.3 points on 59.5% shooting along with 9.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 3.1 turnovers in 18 games played in March and April.

Embiid also won the award in December and January. In all, he has been names player of the month seven times. His other selections came in January 2019, January 2021, December 2021, and January 2022. He and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson are the only Sixers to win the award at least four times. Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis was named the Western Conference player of the month.

Embiid, an MVP frontrunner, averaged a career-high 33.1 points per game to win his second consecutive scoring title. He also finished eighth in the league in rebounding (10.2) and seventh in blocks (1.7).