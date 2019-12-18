The night-and-day difference between the Sixers with Embiid and without him isn’t anything new. But it’s never a bad thing to reinforce, especially when talk turns to the area of the game where he has the most room to improve. It’s simple, really. Even if Embiid remains the exact player that he is today, assuming full health, he will waltz into Springfield whenever his playing days are through. Anybody who attempts to dispute this does so without accounting fully for his once-in-a-generation impact on the defensive end of the court. This season, opponents are scoring an average of 10 fewer points per 100 possessions when Embiid is on the court versus when he is off of it. Their effective field goal percentage is nearly 50 points lower. As stark as both of those marks may be, they actually represent a dramatic improvement over last postseason, when the Nets and Raptors combined for a ridiculous 122.7 offensive rating (points/100 poss) when Embiid was on the bench compared with 95.7 when he was on the court.