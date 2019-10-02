On the first day of training camp, 76ers center Joel Embiid reiterated what he said on a podcast: he is backing off on trash talking.
The only thing that would have been more surprising is if Embiid said he was no longer going to dunk.
Zach Lowe of ESPN had Embiid as a guest on his podcast during media day on Monday at the Sixers’ Camden practice facility, and the subject of the two-time all-star’s trash talking came up.
“I am not talking trash ever again, allegedly, maybe,” Embiid said on the podcast.
Ever?
“I am done with that," he told Lowe. “I just want to play basketball but we can see if I can hold up.”
Even Embiid knows that holding up will be difficult, if not impossible.
When asked about this during the first day of training camp on Tuesday, Embiid was firm in his convictions...for about two sentences.
“I just want to play basketball. I don’t know, I just want to play basketball,” he said when asked about the podcast comments. “I know that is what I say now.”
Then Embiid let on as to how much enjoyment he derives from talking trash.
“It is fun. Trash talking is fun," Embiid said. “A lot of people see it as like a bad thing, but it is just fun. Especially for me, I kind of need that extra motivation sometimes before a game playing against a guy that people might say he is better than me. It doesn’t matter who, as a big man or anybody who is a guard, if they say they are better than me I just feel like I have to show people I am better than them too.”
As he talked more about trash talking, Embiid seemed to realize how much he will miss it if he stops.
“I don’t know,” he said about whether he can go cold turkey. “We will see how the season goes.”