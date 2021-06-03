In this 76ers podcast, Keith Pompey says Joel Embiid looked good during a 20-minute workout before the Sixers’ 129-112 Game 5 victory over the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid missed Wednesday’s game with a small meniscus tear in his right knee. However, Pompey says the Sixers were impressive without him, having a balanced attack to clinch the series. Pompey also talks about how the Sixers match up against the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

» READ MORE: Next up for the Sixers: the Atlanta Hawks