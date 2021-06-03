The 76ers will meet Atlanta in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series after each team won a decisive Game 5 on Wednesday.

The top seeded Sixers beat No. 8 Washington, 129-112, to advance. The fifth-seeded Hawks eliminated the No. 4 New York Knicks, 103-89, at Madison Square Garden.

The NBA announced that Game 1 will be Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Trae Young scored 36 points in the Hawks’ clinching win over the Knicks.

The Sixers beat the Hawks in two of three games in the regular season. The lone loss was a 112-94 defeat at Atlanta on Jan. 12 when the Sixers were depleted, with just nine available players. Ben Simmons was sidelined with left knee swelling and five others were out because of health and safety protocols: Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, and the since-departed Vincent Poirier.

The two Sixers wins came on April 28 and 30, both at the Wells Fargo Center against a Hawks team that was depleted.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid has a meniscus tear. Here’s what that means.

The Sixers won, 127-83, on April 28 in a game Young missed with an ankle injury. That win clinched the Sixers’ fourth straight playoff berth.

Two days later, the Sixers won, 126-104. Young returned and scored 32 points while the Sixers were led by Dwight Howard’s 19 points off the bench.

During Atlanta’s series with the Knicks, Young averaged 29.2 points. Center Clint Capela averaged 10 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocked shots.