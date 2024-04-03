Joel Embiid signs new sneaker contract to become the face of Skechers basketball division

Joel Embiid is back on the court, now featuring a new shoe. Embiid took the floor against the Thunder in Skechers, the first game since agreeing to his new multi-year deal to become the face of Skechers’ basketball division, according to Shams Charania.

Embiid hasn’t yet released his own signature Skechers shoe, but here’s a look at the SKX Flow, the model he wore in Tuesday’s 109-105 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Embiid produced 24 points with six rebounds and seven assists in his return to the lineup.

Embiid was previously with Under Armour, and released his own custom shoe, the Embiid One, in September 2020. His contract expired in October 2023, and he made his return to the court after a two-month absence.

The Sixers star is the third NBA player to sign a deal with Skechers, after the Knicks’ Julius Randle and the Clippers’ Terance Mann signed on in October as the brand’s first endorsers of Skechers’ performance basketball shoes.

There’s no timeline yet for the potential release of a new Embiid signature shoe.