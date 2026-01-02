Joel Embiid is feeling more like himself, and being a ‘defensive presence’ again

DALLAS — Joel Embiid says he’s getting back to feeling like himself.

He thinks the Sixers’ 123-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday was the perfect example, as he made plays for his teammates.

“Taking what the defense gives me,” Embiid said after finishing with 22 points on 9-for-18 shooting along with six assists, four rebounds, and a block. “But physically, where I felt most [like myself] is defensively. I’m getting back to that level of [protecting the rim], blocking shots and being that defensive presence.”

The 2023 MVP and seven-time All-Star is averaging 29.2 points on 47.9% shooting, along with 8.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 33.0 minutes over his last six games. This comes after Embiid averaged 18.2 points on 40.7% shooting to go with 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 25.0 minutes in his first nine games.

“If you want to talk about feeling like myself, two years ago, when I felt like I reached that peak level of every time I stepped on the court, I felt like I could score 40 or 50 every single night,” Embiid said. “I can be more aggressive, but I feel like I’m also smarter.”

As a result, he notes that he is also doing more of what’s needed for the Sixers (18-14) to succeed instead of making sure he puts up big individual numbers.

But a significant sign of feeling like his usual self occurred when Embiid attempted to pass the ball to himself off the backboard in Tuesday’s 139-136 overtime victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Embiid missed this attempt. But it was a move he completed on April 20, 2024, in Game 1 of a first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks. It was a move he might have been too cautious to try earlier this season and during the 2024-25 campaign. He said Tuesday’s move was instinctual.

“The last time I tried it, I got hurt,” said Embiid, who had 34 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists against the Grizzlies. “Maybe that’s a sign that I’m feeling good. At first I was going to lay it up. … I think it’s a good sign. … To get that first one, I got to make it look exciting.

The 10th-year veteran has missed 17 games this season, primarily due to right and left knee swelling, soreness, and injury management.

Embiid played in just 19 games last season before undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on April 11. It was his second left knee surgery in 14 months and third in nine years. He had surgery on Feb. 6, 2024, after suffering a torn meniscus in his knee eight days earlier in a game against the Golden State Warriors. That surgery limited his regular season to 39 games played.

Before that injury, Embiid was the front-runner to win a second straight MVP award and third consecutive scoring title.

Before this setback, Embiid was in the midst of a historic 2023-24 regular season. He was leading the league (and setting a career high) in scoring at 35.3 points per game, to go along with 11.3 rebounds, a career-best 5.7 assists, and 1.8 blocks.