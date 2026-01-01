Kelly Oubre is anxious to return to the Sixers lineup. It won’t be long now.

DALLAS — Being relegated to a supportive teammate is tough for Kelly Oubre Jr.

The 76ers small forward was having a great season before spraining the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 14. Thursday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks will mark the 19th game he has missed since.

“Just not being able to play basketball,” Oubre said of the most frustrating part of his injury. “Not being able to be with the guys on the court in battle. I’m with them every day, off the court. And I can help and say things that I see.

“But just being in that motion with the guys is everything that I want. And, you know, just kind of losing that groove a little bit.”

The 6-foot-8 Oubre is expected to give the Sixers a lift once he returns. Before his injury, he averaged 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 12 games. In addition to excelling when the ball was moving, he did a solid job of guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter player.

“I think Kelly’s playing arguably his best basketball of his career this year,” coach Nick Nurse said, “so getting that back, the energy, and leadership defensively that he always shows — always plays hard, man. I think that’s definitely needed. He’s got a little bit more size, too.”

Oubre participated in a live four-on-four scrimmage on Wednesday in Texas. That comes after he partook in a live three-on-three scrimmage on Monday in Memphis.

“I’m doing a lot of running,” Oubre said. “But I’m also doing a lot of playing now and individual skill work. But, obviously, getting to that five-on-five and that actual live bump where I’m moving around and constantly guarding full court, that’s the next step for me.

“But other than that, I’m just going off pain management. No pain, you know, but, obviously, I have to get stronger in certain areas and get my wind up again.”

Nurse said Tuesday that the Sixers hoped Oubre would play during this road trip. His only chance to do that would be Saturday, when the Sixers conclude the five-game trip against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. But his availability might depend on whether Oubre can get in a five-on-five scrimmage on Friday and how his body responds.

“I’m getting there,” Oubre said of getting closer to returning. “Every day, we have to take advantage of, I’m getting there.”

But how close does Oubre think he is to returning?

“I don’t know,” he said. “I’m just going off what the trainers and the docs say. So for me, I don’t feel any pain, any shortness after workouts, and things like that, which is a good sign. So I take that as a positive and just continue to build from there and get stronger.

“But I’m leaving it to the docs and the trainers.”

When he does return, Oubre doesn’t think he’ll have a problem with reintegrating.

He has yet to play in a game this season with Paul George, who was sidelined for the first 12 games because of left knee injury management. Oubre has only played six games with Joel Embiid.

But Oubre has played with Embiid the past two seasons and with George last season.

“I played with everybody already,” he said. “They know what I bring, and they know how I play. So, it’s just about finding that footing and that rhythm together again. But I don’t think it’s going to be difficult at all. I try to adapt to whatever my situation is on the court. And everybody, we flow off of each other, and I’m just going to be another piece to the puzzle.”

And he can’t wait for when that time comes.