Joel Embiid misses Sixers shootaround, remains questionable vs. Celtics

BOSTON — Joel Embiid did not attend the 76ers’ Friday morning shootaround at the T.D. Garden.

The reigning MVP is still listed as questionable with an illness for the 7:30 p.m. game against the Boston Celtics.

This comes after Embiid missed Wednesday’s 124-114 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.

The Sixers (12-6) are 0-2 this season in games without Embiid. Both opponents — the Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves — built commanding first-quarter leads by attacking the paint in Embiid’s absence.

The Timberwolves led 37-20 at the conclusion of the first quarter on 60% shooting en route to the 112-99 victory. The Pelicans took a 39-24 lead into the second quarter on 78.7% shooting.

Embiid is the NBA’s leading scorer at 32.0 points per game. He’s also ranked fifth in rebounds (11.5) and 10th in blocks (1.9).

Sixers forward Nicolas Batum (hyperextended right index finger) and Jaden Springer (illness) expect to be available for Friday’s game. However, Kelly Oubre Jr. (fractured rib)and Danuel House Jr. (left quad bruise) will miss the game.

The Celtics (14-4) will be without Kristaps Porzingis (left calf sprain). The 7-foot-3 center also missed Boston’s 117-107 victory over the Sixers on Nov. 15.

If Embiid plays, he has to be motivated to erase memories of that performance. He flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. But he wasn’t his dominant self.

The Celtics outscored the Sixers by 25 points while he was on the floor. Embiid also committed a fourth-quarter turnover that led to Boston’s game-clinching 16-6 run. This marked the sixth time that he has been a minus-25 in his career. Three of the six times have come against the Celtics.