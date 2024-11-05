NBA suspends Joel Embiid for three games after locker room altercation with Inquirer columnist

76ers center Joel Embiid has been suspended three games without pay by the NBA for his locker room altercation with Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes, the league announced Tuesday.

The suspension will begin with the next regular-season game that Embiid is eligible and able to play, according to the NBA’s news release. The 2023 Most Valuable Player has been sidelined for the first six games with a left knee condition, following meniscus surgery in February.

Advertisement

“Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA,” Joe Dumars, the league’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations, said in a release. “While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter’s column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical.”

» READ MORE: Nick Nurse, Sixers trying to get Joel Embiid’s mind back on basketball after locker room altercation

The Sixers’ upcoming games are at the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday and at the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. The Sixers then host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night before back-to-back home games against the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers next Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Without Embiid, who is arguably the league’s most dominant player when healthy, the Sixers have gotten off to a disappointing 1-5 start. Fellow perennial All-Star Paul George, the team’s prized offseason acquisition, also missed the Sixers’ first five games before making his season debut Monday against the Phoenix Suns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.