Joel Embiid strikes, shoves Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes during locker room altercation

Joel Embiid struck and shoved Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes during a profanity-laced altercation in the 76ers’ locker room following Saturday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies .

Embiid, whose open hand made contact with Hayes’ neck and collarbone area, was angry about the columnist’s recent work criticizing him for missing the start of the 2024-25 regular season due to a knee condition following surgery last February.

Advertisement

While moving from his locker toward Hayes, Embiid yelled his disapproval that Hayes mentioned his late brother and son, both named Arthur, in an Oct. 23 column . Later that day, Hayes removed those references from the column, posting on X (formerly Twitter), “I can see why so many people were upset about it. Sorry about that. Thanks for all of the constructive criticism.” Hayes attempted to apologize to Embiid on Saturday but was rebuffed before the confrontation turned physical.

Embiid told Hayes he will “take all the shots” from the media about his basketball shortcomings or health, but that “nobody comes for my family.” He added that if Hayes wrote about those family members again, “you’re gonna see what I’m gonna do to you, and I’m gonna have to [expletive] live with the consequences.” Embiid also accused Hayes of making similar references in previous columns, which Hayes denied.

The incident, which lasted about two minutes, occurred during the period when the locker room is open to reporters, and was witnessed by multiple media members, Sixers players, and staffers. Reporters were waiting to speak with All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey at his locker, which is next to Embiid’s. Sixers staff members and teammates intervened to separate Embiid from Hayes as the confrontation escalated, and Embiid left the locker room shortly after it dissipated.

After that, Hayes said he was escorted to a meeting with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand. Hayes said Morey and Brand “apologized for the incident, expressed regret that it happened, and asked me for my version of events. ... They agreed that Embiid’s actions were unacceptable.”

The NBA issued the following statement late Saturday: “We are aware of reports of an incident in the Sixers’ locker room this evening and are commencing an investigation.” A Sixers spokesman confirmed Sunday morning that the team is cooperating with the NBA’s investigation.

In a statement, Inquirer editor and senior vice president Gabriel Escobar said, “Marcus is an experienced and accomplished columnist who offers sharp and illuminating commentary grounded in his observations. You are free to disagree with what he says, but a physical assault is unwarranted and untenable and we are taking this matter very seriously.”

The Sixers knew Hayes would be at Saturday’s game, he said, and were open to facilitating a clearing of the air between the 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player and the columnist. The team leaves Sunday for a three-game road trip at the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid takes aim at critics questioning knee injury: ‘I’ve done way too much for this city’

It is common practice for sports columnists to show up immediately after writing critically about a player, coach, or team. Without advance notice, Embiid held his first media session in about four weeks following Friday’s practice — and publicly took issue with Hayes’ columns .

“When I see people saying, ‘He doesn’t want to play,’“ Embiid said. ” … like that dude, he’s not here, Marcus, whatever his name is. I’ve done way too much for this [expletive] city to be treated like this. Done way too [expletive] much.

“I wish I was as lucky as other [players who have been healthier during their careers]. But that doesn’t mean that I’m not trying, and I’m not doing whatever it takes to be out there, which I’m going to be here pretty soon.”