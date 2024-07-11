Joel Embiid struggles in Team USA debut, gets crash course in international play

Joel Embiid’s path to USA Basketball was fraught and filled with confusion. Questions swirled — and still do — about his decision to spurn France, where he holds citizenship, along with his native Cameroon.

On Wednesday, Embiid’s first foray into international play was just as complicated.

The big man played 12 minutes and produced five points, six rebounds, and two assists in Team USA’s 86-72 victory over Canada at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He also fouled out, turned the ball over four times, and posted a -4 plus/minus, which was the worst on the team.

The counting stats are unremarkable, yet Embiid’s play still took center stage. Known for his versatility and ability to draw fouls, Embiid played more of a traditional post role and struggled to adjust to FIBA rules, which generally allow more physical play.

This created a paradox for Embiid, whose shot fakes and post-up moves were ineffective. Perhaps frustrated, he was also too physical on the other end of the floor — especially on an unsportsmanlike foul against Dwight Powell — and drew comparisons to his past defensive NBA miscalculations. After that particular foul, Embiid could be heard asking officials, “I can’t be physical?”

Embiid struggled but so did several of his teammates. LeBron James was pedestrian in his first game with Team USA in 12 years, Bam Adebayo’s offense wasn’t there and Tyrese Haliburton struggled as well.

The first unit looked clunky and rusty for much of the first half, including an early drought that saw Team USA trail Canada, 11-1, to start the game. The tide turned when Stephen Curry found his touch and Anthony Edwards entered the game.

As is often the case in international play, the guard group stood out. Edwards, Curry, and Jrue Holiday lead the way for Team USA, with Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum also starring in different stints. Anthony Davis, who plays better in space than Embiid, was the better big man on the floor. Davis’ 10 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, and two assists were a revelation off the bench compared to Embiid. And, of course, many observers saw more than enough to call for him to replace Embiid in the starting lineup.

Embiid’s Team USA debut was not a hit. But he certainly received a crash course in international play that benefits him going forward.