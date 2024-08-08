Joel Embiid delivered down the stretch for Team USA. NBA Twitter apologizes.

Joel Embiid finally had the signature Olympic performance fans were hoping for when he committed to playing for Team USA. Down the stretch, Embiid’s offensive buckets closed the gap with Serbia, setting the stage for the heroics of LeBron James and Steph Curry.

Embiid struggled against Serbia in the group stage so badly that he was benched for the next game. But in the semifinal, Embiid stepped up, helping Team USA with a 32-15 fourth-quarter effort that secured their berth into the gold medal game.

“Got two words. Stephen Curry. Joel Embiid,” Anthony Davis said postgame. That’s four words, but it sums up Embiid’s importance to the team’s win. After fans spent the better part of the early rounds slamming Embiid for his efforts in the group stage, NBA Twitter finally had to give him some props for his semifinal performance.

Embiid went 8-for-11 from the field, including two-for-three from behind the arc, scoring 19 points with four rebounds. When he first announced he was playing for Team USA, over France and his native Cameroon, fans slammed his decision.

French crowds have booed Embiid every game of the tournament, and he’s certain to get a hostile reception in the gold medal game against France. But his semifinal performance quieted many of his American critics.

Kevin Garnett gave Embiid a shoutout for his performance after he went on a tear, scoring seven consecutive points plus a block in the fourth quarter.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, in the building in Paris to watch Embiid and Team USA, captured Embiid’s post-game celebration.

Embiid and Team USA will play France on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for the gold medal, which would be Team USA’s fifth consecutive in this event.

But it might be hard to top this instant classic semifinal game.