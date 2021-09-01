Joel “Troel” Embiid is known for trolling on Twitter, so it causes quite the reaction when he gets serious.

Embiid sent out four tweets aimed at dispelling a reported rift with Ben Simmons and challenging Philly fans to be better.

This comes one day after The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported that Simmons no longer wants to be a Sixer.

» READ MORE: Sources: Ben Simmons tells team brass he no longer wants to be a Sixer, and he does not intend to report to training camp

Embiid addressed a USA TODAY report by clarifying that he loves playing with Simmons and believes the Sixers have enough talent to win.

Philly fans have also gotten their share of criticism recently. Sixers forward Danny Green recently challenged fans, saying they need to stick with their players and support Simmons.

Today it was Embiid’s turn. He reminded fans of how he was booed and criticized two seasons ago. Embiid then retweeted a post from 2020, where a local sports radio show said, “Get this bum out of this city.”

In typical fashion, Philly fans responded. Embiid’s post challenging fans had the most engagement. The tweet had more than 1,000 comments.

Based on the way he played last season, Philly fans are unlikely to change their methods. Some comments suggested that booing and criticism led to Embiid’s MVP-caliber season. Philly is the ”City of Brotherly Love,” but with that also comes tough love. Embiid understands that, but he also doesn’t think those methods work for every player.

This led Embiid to take to Twitter once again to clarify his feelings and note that he embraces criticism.