Sixers takeaways: Joel Embiid’s versatility, VJ Edgecombe’s development, and Tyrese Maxey’s scoring

Joel Embiid has made significant strides in his recovery, a development that will surely benefit the 76ers. VJ Edgecombe is in the perfect situation to receive mentorship. And, as good as those two aforementioned stars are, Tyrese Maxey could be the team’s No. 1 scoring option.

Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 126-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Friday’s exhibition finale at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Embiid’s solid debut

Embiid joined the Sixers in their final dress rehearsal for the 2025-26 regular season, which begins Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. And his presence against the Timberwolves capped a preseason full of optimism surrounding the 2023 MVP’s return from left knee surgery.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Former Warriors general manager Bob Myers joins Josh Harris’ HSBE Sports as president

The seven-time All-Star center participated in most of the Sixers’ practice sessions and Sunday’s Blue x White intrasquad scrimmage. And on Friday, he gave the home crowd a glimpse of what to expect while starting alongside Kelly Oubre. Jr., Adem Bona, VJ Edgecombe, and Tyrese Maxey.

On this night, Embiid played with the kind of physicality, alertness, and unselfishness that the Sixers must have to make a long postseason run.

However, Embiid did have what appeared to be a little scare in the third. The 7-foot-2, 280-pound player crashed into a defender and fell to the floor underneath the Sixers’ basket.

After getting up, Embiid’s left knee looked a little wobbly. But he sprinted down the court before being subbed out with 6 minutes, 13 remaining in the quarter.

Embiid went to the locker room and was finished for the game. A team spokesman said the nine-year veteran was fine and receiving standard treatment. He returned to the bench in team sweats in the fourth quarter.

Prior to the fall, Embiid was aggressive during his 18 minutes played. Embiid’s first shot attempt — a 27-foot three-pointer — came four seconds into the game after he recovered the opening tip. He recovered his first steal 19 seconds later, snatching the ball from Leonard Miller’s hands underneath the Timberwolves’ basket. And he scored his first basket 54 seconds into the game on a 15-foot jumper. Embiid finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, a game-high eight assists, and three steals. He shot 5-for-10 from the field and 2-for-4 on three-pointers.

Teams may have a tough time defending the Sixers if Embiid continues to pass like he did on Friday. He found teammates on cuts to the basket and delivered open layups as they streaked up the court. His presence alone made things easier on offense.

That was a great thing for Embiid and a Sixers squad trying to erase memories of last season’s disappointment.

Friday was his first contest since facing the Brooklyn Nets in a 105-103 regular-season home loss on Feb. 22. The team determined on Feb. 28 that he was medically unable to play and would remain sidelined for the rest of the season to focus on treatment and rehabilitation.

Embiid played in just 19 games last season and underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on April 11. It was his second left knee surgery in 14 months and third in nine years. That led to uncertainty surrounding Embiid’s level of play this season. He’s off to a better start than anyone expected.

Edgecombe is ‘blessed’

The third pick in June’s NBA draft could be the face of a rebuilding squad. On that team, the 6-4 combination guard would get the bulk of the shot attempts and have a legitimate shot at winning rookie of the year.

Instead, he’s on a squad with three future Hall of Famers in Embiid, Kyle Lowry, and Paul George, and another possible entry in Tyrese Maxey. As a result, the 20-year-old is far from a featured player on a veteran team with hopes of making a deep postseason run.

But Edgecombe wouldn’t want it any other way.

The Bahamian player knows he’s in a situation where he has elite, accomplished veteran teammates willing to groom him.

“God is great, man,” Edgecombe said. “I’m thankful to be in this position. Like you said, it’s a blessing. Like you said, I’m not part of a rebuilding team. I’m a part of a team that’s ready to win right now. It’s a blessing from the man above just to get me in this situation.

“I did know that everyone thought I would go to a rebuilding team or whatever. Like I said, I’m just blessed to have a former MVP on my team, All-Stars, superstars, all of the best, that’s going to help me learn out there.”

With his teammates, especially Lowry, coaching from the bench, Edgecombe finished with 26 points, six rebounds, and three assists against the Timberwolves.

Edgecombe showed that he’s going to be a solid player once the game slows down for him. The high-flyer scored 11 points in the fourth quarter on 4-for-6 shooting.

His athleticism is a good complement to Maxey in the backcourt. And playing alongside him and Embiid should provide easy scoring opportunities for Edgecombe.

But the mentorship he’s receiving will benefit him for seasons to come.

Maxey to lead the way?

All signs are pointing toward Tyrese Maxey leading the Sixers in scoring for the second straight season.

The five-year veteran finished with 27 points in 30 minutes against Minnesota. He’s been the team’s leading scorer in all four exhibition games.

Like the previous three games, the Sixers deferred to the 2024 All-Star and Most Improved Player. And that might be for the best bet for the Sixers at the time being, considering that Embiid is day to day and George (left knee) and Jared McCain (right thumb) are still sidelined.