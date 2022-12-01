CLEVELAND — For the first time in a few games, the 76ers visibly missed what Tyrese Maxey and James Harden provide. Their defense was invisible. And the Sixers didn’t take advantage of their mismatch in the post enough.

Below is my look at three things that stood out during Wednesday night’s 113-85 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rock Mortgage FieldHouse.

Missing Maxey and Harden’s playmaking

For much of the game, the Sixers’ offense was predictable.

Play would run through Joel Embiid in the high spot. For the most, the Sixers perimeter players deferred to the perennial All-Star.

However, there were times when the situation would have been better suited for attacking the rim, or trying to get fast break points.

That’s where the Sixers missed Maxey, who was absent from the floor for his seventh consecutive game with a fractured left foot. They also missed Harden’s playmaking ability. He would have run the offense. On this night, the guards gave the ball up too early at times.

The perennial All-NBA selection has missed the past 13 games with a strained tendon in his right foot.

No defense

At times, it looked like the Cavs were participating in a 5-on-0 scrimmage, especially when they shot 16-for-17 (94.1%) in the second quarter.

Cleveland got whatever shot it wanted while out-hustling the Sixers. The Cavs shot 60.8% in the game, including going 51.7% on three-pointers.

“We came out and played like we normally play,” Paul Reed said, “but I’m going to give credit to Cleveland. They came out and played really good. You know they didn’t miss a shot.”

Sixers let Mobley off the hook

This should have been a field day for Joel Embiid.

With Jarrett Allen sidelined, Evan Mobley started at center for the Cavaliers. Mobley, who also plays power forward, is 6′11 feet and 215 pounds. Even on his best day, the second-year player would struggle to be able to guard the 7-foot-2, 280-pound Embiid in the post.

Yet only nine of his 16 shot attempts came around the rim. Yeah, I know only sounds crazy, considering Embiid’s skill set. The gifted player, hadmade a living by making shots in the midrange and perimeter. However, if there was night to shoot much more around the rim, this was it.

Mobley had four fouls on a night he finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. So the Sixers probably could have fouled him out if they ran at him more.

But Embiid didn’t help matters by only shooting 6-for-16 from the field, including making just 4 of 9 shots a around the rim.