Josh Harris-led group reportedly placed $6 billion bid for Washington Commanders

Harris and Sixers co-owner David S. Blitzer previously made a push to purchase the Denver Broncos.

Sixers owner Josh Harris lookw on during a press conference introducing both James Harden (left) and Paul Millsap (not pictured) at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden, NJ on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
    by Staff Reports
Josh Harris is on the brink of buying an NFL franchise at a record price.

The 76ers owner is the face of an ownership group that reportedly met Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder’s $6 billion asking price. The offer is a “fully-financed bid,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Harris, a Chevy Chase, Md., native is making the push to purchase the team alongside Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment co-owner David S. Blitzer, businessman Mitchell Rales, NBA legend Magic Johnson and others.

This price would set a new standard in football. The Denver Broncos, a franchise Harris hoped to buy, sold to the Walton-Penner family for $4.65 billion. Harris was reportedly willing to hit the $5 billion mark in those negotiations.

For Harris, this bid is the culmination of a series of moves. Since purchasing the Sixers in 2011, he’s worked alongside Blitzer to assume majority ownership of the New Jersey Devils and Crystal Palace Football Club, and also bought a piece of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

