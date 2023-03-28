Josh Harris-led group reportedly placed $6 billion bid for Washington Commanders

Josh Harris is on the brink of buying an NFL franchise at a record price.

The 76ers owner is the face of an ownership group that reportedly met Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder’s $6 billion asking price. The offer is a “fully-financed bid,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Harris, a Chevy Chase, Md., native is making the push to purchase the team alongside Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment co-owner David S. Blitzer, businessman Mitchell Rales, NBA legend Magic Johnson and others.

This price would set a new standard in football. The Denver Broncos, a franchise Harris hoped to buy, sold to the Walton-Penner family for $4.65 billion. Harris was reportedly willing to hit the $5 billion mark in those negotiations.

For Harris, this bid is the culmination of a series of moves. Since purchasing the Sixers in 2011, he’s worked alongside Blitzer to assume majority ownership of the New Jersey Devils and Crystal Palace Football Club, and also bought a piece of the Pittsburgh Steelers.