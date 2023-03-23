A closer look at Sixers owner Josh Harris’ portfolio of sports investments

Josh Harris has deep connections to the East Coast and its major sports towns.

A native of Chevy Chase, Md., Harris grew up cheering for Washington sports teams and his father was a Bullets season ticket holder. He attended Penn’s Wharton School and Harvard Business School, and returned to Philly decades later to purchase the 76ers alongside his business partner, David Blitzer.

Now, he wants to do the same in Washington. The 76ers managing partner, whose 2022 push to buy the Denver Broncos fell short, is hoping to place a winning offer for the Washington Commanders. While this continues Harris’ pursuit of teams with which he has a personal connection, it’s also part of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment’s grander plan to land marquee franchises. In fact, Harris and Blitzer recently sought to extend their reach beyond U.S. shores in a real way, mulling the possibility of securing a minority stake in Manchester United and reaching the final round to secure Chelsea F.C.

If Harris were to gain ownership of the Commanders, the team would be added to an HBSE ownership portfolio that currently includes the Sixers, NHL’s New Jersey Devils, NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, and the English Premier League’s Crystal Palace Football Club.

Here’s a closer look at Harris’ current ownership portfolio, a wide-ranging that contributes to his estimated $5.9 billion net worth.

Sixers

Harris became the majority owner of a sports franchise in Philly — where he attended Wharton — when he partnered with co-owner David Blitzer, portfolio manager Art Wrubel, and former NBA agent and Sacramento Kings executive Jason Levien. They bought 100 percent of the 76ers from Comcast-Spectacor for $280 million in 2011. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were also minority investors in the group. As part of the deal, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment also owns the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ G League affiliate.

New Jersey Devils

Harris and Blitzer wasted little time making their next purchase. In 2013, they paid $320 million for the New Jersey Devils and the Prudential Center. They also took on $230 million of debt incurred from the previous owner. Similar to the Sixers, the Devils also have an affiliate team. HSBE also owns the AHL’s Utica Comets.

Crystal Palace Football Club

HSBE grew again the next year as Harris purchased English soccer team Crystal Palace for approximately $113 million. Negotiations were held when Palace toured the U.S. in 2014, which included a 1-0 win over the Union.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The first signs that Harris had interest in the NFL came in 2020, when he partnered with Blitzer to purchase a minority stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harris and Blitzer, who made the purchase with personal funds separate from HSBE, reportedly spent $140 million for a less than 5% stake in the NFL franchise. The team was worth $2.8 billion at the time.