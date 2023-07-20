NFL approves sale of Commanders to group headed by 76ers owner Josh Harris

Josh Harris and his limited partners moved a big step closer to becoming owners of the Washington Commanders on Thursday.

NFL team owners unanimously approved the sale of the Commanders to the 76ers’ managing partner and his group at a league meeting in Minneapolis. The price tag is a record $6.05 billion, the largest sales transaction for a sports franchise in history. The sale could be completed as soon as Friday. Daniel Snyder has owned the Washington club since 1999 in what has been a turbulent era for the franchise.

“We are humbled and awed by the level of responsibility that we have,” Harris said at a press conference after the approval. “I feel an awesome responsibility to the city of Washington. I know what I’ve got to do.”

Harris, 58, also is part-owner of the New Jersey Devils of the NHL. He grew up in Chevy Chase, Md., as a Washington football fan. The investors in Harris’ group include David Blitzer, his partner in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, and NBA great Magic Johnson.

”Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said after the meeting, “Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well.

“I met Josh several years ago, prior to his acquisition of an interest in the Steelers and have been fortunate to get to know him better over the past few months. I know he has a commitment to winning on the field, but also to running an organization that everyone will be proud of — and to making positive contributions in the community.”