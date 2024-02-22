Josh Hart arrives to Sixers-Knicks wearing Villanova teammate Ryan Arcidiacono’s jersey

Ryan Arcidiacono may no longer be one of the Villanova Knicks, but he’s still with them in spirit.

Ahead of the Knicks’ game against the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center, Josh Hart walked in wearing Arcidiacono’s No. 15 Villanova jersey.

Hart, Arcidiacono, Jalen Brunson, and Donte DiVincenzo played together at Villanova from 2015-2017, winning a national title in 2016. Brunson and DiVincenzo also won a title with the Wildcats in 2018. To begin the year, all four played for the Knicks, and all four were on the roster for the Sixers’ first matchup with New York on Jan. 5, but Arcidiacono was traded to the Pistons at the trade deadline.

On Jan. 24, Hart and Arcidiacono took in a Villanova game against St. John’s at Madison Square Garden with Brunson and the Nets’ Mikal Bridges, and Arcidiacono poked fun at Hart for sitting behind him.

Hart, Brunson, and DiVincenzo are all expected to be in the lineup for the Knicks against the Sixers on Thursday for their final regular season game at the Wells Fargo Center this year.