SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Josh Richardson participated in shooting drills after the 76ers’ Thursday morning shootaround at Golden 1 Center.
Thursday night’s contest against the Sacramento Kings marked the second consecutive game the Sixers shooting guard has missed since suffering a nose contusion and concussion early in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
He suffered the injuries after teammate Alec Burks bumped his head into Richardson’s face and has been in the NBA concussion protocol this week, missing Tuesday’s game against the Lakers.
Under the concussion protocol, the subject has to be symptom-free for 24 hours before going through a number of benchmark steps in order to return to play. It typically takes four to five days after symptoms subside to clear protocol.
Richardson, who has had his share of injuries this season, is averaging 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steal in 47 games.
In addition to concussion protocol, the 26-year-old missed two games with right hip flexor tightness. He was sidelined six games with right hamstring tightness before missing six more contests with a left hamstring strain.
This is Richardson’s first season in Philadelphia. The Sixers sent Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade and acquired Richardson in the deal last offseason.