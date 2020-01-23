The 76ers got more bad news on the injury front on Thursday. Josh Richardson is out with a left hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.
He suffered the injury within the first four minutes of the first quarter during Wednesday’s 107-95 loss in Toronto.
Richardson has missed eight games this season due to injury. He missed two games with right hip flexor tightness in November. During his third game back from that injury, he suffered right hamstring tightness, which forced him to miss six games.
Richardson has been a main contributor on both ends of the court. In 38 games, he is averaging 15.0 points, 3.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds, while often defending opposing point guards.
One of the players who saw additional time in Richardson’s absence on Wednesday was Shake Milton, who had nine points and four rebounds in a season-high 22 minutes and 31 seconds.
Richardson is the second Sixers starter sidelined. Center Joel Embiid has missed eight games since suffering a ligament tear in his left finger on Jan. 6 in a 120-113 win over visiting Oklahoma City.
The Sixers (29-17) don’t resume action until Saturday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m.