The case against Brown is not a difficult one to make. The seventh-year coach often refers to the NBA as a “show me" league with regard to his players, and it’s only fair that his bosses hold him to the same standard. The Sixers have been a below-.500 team for nearly a half of a season now, with a 15-16 record and a negative point differential since Christmas Day. On the season, they are 14-14 when either Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid does not play, and 2-3 when neither of them do. Granted, that means they have played at a 54-win pace when both Simmons and Embiid were healthy and in the lineup. But even that would mean that they have not improved much over where they were two years ago, when the starting five was rounded out by a trio of guys who combined to make under $30 million.