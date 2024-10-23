Kenyon Martin Sr. goes off on Lakers rookie Quincy Olivari over college rivalries

Lakers guard Quincy Olivari had everyone in tears after a wholesome moment with 10-time All-Star Stephen Curry following a preseason game on Friday. Everyone except Kenyon Martin Sr., the father of Sixers forward KJ Martin.

Following the Lakers-Warriors game, the undrafted rookie — who played five years of college basketball between Rice and Xavier — got emotional talking about meeting his childhood idol Curry. The 23-year-old Olivari shared the influence Curry had on his life.

“Man, it’s crazy because I’ve liked him since I was in sixth grade,” Olivari said. “It was, I don’t even know what to say, man, because that’s my favorite player ever. And the first thing he told me was, I’m a big fan of your game. And truth be told, I’m a big fan of him. I had his jersey. He signed it twice. I used to sleep under that jersey. I just wanted to be like him so bad.”

But Martin wasn’t a fan of the news conference. The former NBA player criticized the video of Olivari on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast Gil’s Arena.

“Why the [expletive] you crying, dawg?” Martin said. “You ain’t win nothing, lose nothing.”

After finding out Olivari went to Rice and Xavier, Martin added “Hold on. That’s why the [expletive] he’s soft as [expletive]. He went to Xavier. ... That’s why he’s crying. I don’t give a [expletive], he went to Xavier. [Expletive] him.”

Martin, a former star at the University of Cincinnati and the No. 1 overall pick of the 2000 NBA draft, didn’t hold back against last season’s leading scorer for his college rival Xavier.

The Cincinnati-Xavier rivalry is fueled by the close proximity of the schools, which are less than three miles apart. The Musketeers and Bearcats host a famous rivalry game every year known as the Crosstown Shootout.

So of course, Olivari and the official Xavier men’s basketball Twitter account got into their own version of a Crosstown Shootout with Martin — responding with tweets that reminded Martin of his 1-4 record against the Musketeers.

Looks like Martin may have taken another loss against Xavier.