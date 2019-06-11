There are the athletes’ multimillion-dollar salaries, climbing annually, reaching numbers that are incomprehensible, ticket prices getting higher as the business gets bigger and bigger, and there is the legalization and accessibility of betting and the rise of fantasy sports. There is more money at stake than ever before, and there are reams of deep-dive data that encourage us to view athletes not as flesh-and-blood human beings but as algorithms and trend lines that may or may not reach their carefully calculated projections — and that encourage us to resent them when they don’t. And there is the mixture of nostalgia and idealism — the reverence for our heroes from the past, when things were simpler and salaries were lower and a guy pitched through arm trouble or refused to leave the field after his bell was rung because that’s just what guys did back then — that adds to the resentment.