Top 10 most impressive stats from the ‘Nova Knicks trio this year, including playoffs

Love Villanova or hate Villanova, it’s undeniable that three former Wildcats — Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo — are the engine behind the New York Knicks’ postseason run.

As the Knicks gear up for Game 6 against Indiana on Friday with an opportunity to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals, here’s a look at the most impressive stats from their trio of Villanova alumni this season.

10. Going the distance

According to NBA tracking data, Hart and Brunson lead the league in distance traveled in this postseason. Hart has traveled 35.40 miles on the floor over 11 games, which works out to 1.35 marathons. Brunson is right behind him, logging 34.20 miles.

DiVincenzo is the next Knick on the list, coming in 11th with 28.5 miles traveled.

9. Donte’s career year

Since reuniting with his former Nova teammates, DiVincenzo set career highs in a bevy of statistical categories over the regular season: games played (81), minutes played (29.1), three-point percentage (40.1%), blocks per game (0.4), and points per game (15.5).

He drained 283 threes over the regular season, setting a new franchise record. DiVincenzo joined a very short list of NBA players who have made more than 280 threes in a single season, writing his name alongside Steph Curry, James Harden, Klay Thompson, Paul George, Buddy Hield, and Luka Doncic.

8. Sharing the wealth

Brunson ranks second in the NBA in touches this postseason with 96.6 per game, only behind Nikola Jokic (113.7). And Brunson is spreading the wealth around. His 83 assists over the Knicks’ 11 postseason games are fourth in the league.

7. Under 6′5 but mighty

Hart’s 12.2 rebounds per game in the playoffs ranks fourth in the NBA, a stat that gets even more impressive when you consider his 6-foot-4 frame.

6. Bucket Brunson

Brunson leads the NBA in field goals made this postseason, having sunk 134 shots in 11 games played, scoring at a 45.1% clip.

5. Unseating King

With 44 points in Game 5 of the Knicks-Pacers series, Brunson recorded his fifth 40+ point game of the playoffs. The only Knick with more than that is Bernard King, who recorded six 40+ point games in the 1984 postseason. Brunson will have an opportunity to tie King and make a little more franchise history during Game 6 on Friday.

4. Sharpshooter

DiVincenzo’s record breaking didn’t end when the regular season did. The guard is averaging 3.0 threes made per game, which as it stands, is the most by a Knick in the playoffs in franchise history.

Right behind DiVincenzo? That would be Brunson, making 2.2 threes per game.

3. Fourth quarter Brunson

Oh look, it’s Brunson leading the NBA in another postseason category. The New Brunswick, NJ native is top of the league in points this postseason (373), and he scores a lot of them when it matters most. Brunson is way ahead of the pack in points scored in the fourth quarter, with 99. Ranking second is the Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving with 75.

2. Josh ‘Ironman’ Hart

For the first two games of the Knicks-Pacers series, Hart didn’t sub out once, becoming the first Knick to play every minute of consecutive playoff games since Jimmy Butler did it with the Chicago Bulls under head coach Tom Thibodeau in 2013. Thibodeau now coaches the Knicks.

Hart didn’t take a seat until Game 3, with 8 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the third quarter. He did get a bit of a break during New York’s 121-89 blowout loss in Game 4, logging just 23:51. That marked the first time he’s been on the floor for less than 40 minutes during the entire playoffs.

1. Teamwork makes the dream work

The three ‘Nova Knicks have shared the floor for 1097 minutes over this regular season. As a trio, they have a net rating of +8.1, which refers their point differential through 100 possessions.