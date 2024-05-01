Jalen Brunson and New York Knicks expect to grow stronger from Game 5 overtime loss: ‘We can’t hang our heads’

Jalen Brunson took the heat Tuesday night following the New York Knicks’ 112-106 overtime collapse at Madison Square Garden. The loss featured a largely lifeless 76ers squad that was resuscitated late by Tyrese Maxey, who finished with a game-high 46 points, including his deep, critical three-pointer with eight seconds left in regulation.

The Knicks blew a six-point lead in the final 28 seconds of regulation, and then squandered a five-point edge after Brunson, who finished with 40 points, nailed a 25-foot triple and a short jumper to start the extra frame.

His turnover with the Knicks trailing by two with 18 seconds left, however, seemed emblematic of the up-and-down nature of his night.

“Not good judgement on my part,” Brunson said postgame. “A careless turnover in overtime. And then just making sure we’re all on the same page at the end of regulation. But hats off to them. They kept fighting, playing the full 53 minutes. We just have to come back.”

» READ MORE: Tyrese Maxey saves Sixers’ season with miracle performance in 112-106 Game 5 overtime win

Brunson said Maxey’s clutch three happened, in part, because of miscommunication. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau expressed similar sentiments, adding that his plan during that sequence was not relayed to everyone on the court.

“I think we just have to be on the same page; all five of us,” Brunson said. “I think some us thought we were going to foul and we weren’t, and that’s on me. I have to be ready to communicate things like that on the court. Yeah, I gotta do a better job leading.”

The former Villanova guard shot 15 of 32 from the field with 4 of 11 coming from three.

He also added six assists and three steals, but also finished with four turnovers.

He did also tie the game at 106 with a long three before Kelly Oubre Jr.’s dunk recaptured the lead.

“Tough way to lose a ballgame,” Thibodeau said postgame. “We had a lead. We have to play tougher with the lead. We fouled in a situation that we didn’t want to foul in, and in the end, Maxey makes a big shot. So, we gotta do better.”

Maxey’s effort came on 17-for-30 shooting with 7 of 12 coming from three. He also added nine assists and steadied the offense while Joel Embiid appeared discombobulated and at times disengaged.

Embiid finished with 19 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists, and four blocked shots, but also added nine turnovers.

Tobias Harris and Oubre Jr. added 19 and 14 points, respectively.

As for Brunson, perhaps his matter-of-fact demeanor after scoring 47 points in Game 4 in Philly explains why he appeared even-keeled after Tuesday’s collapse.

“It’s frustrating, obviously the way it happened,” Brunson said. “But we can’t hang our heads. We have to come back stronger, be ready to go, and just learn from what we did.”