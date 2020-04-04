It’s official. Late Lower Merion High and Los Angeles Lakers standout Kobe Bryant is going into the Hall of Fame.
Bryant, who played 20 NBA seasons, will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He and other 2020 Hall of Fame inductees were officially announced Saturday. The class of 2020 is currently scheduled to be enshrined during Hall of Fame festivities Aug. 29 in Springfield, Mass.
Bryant is fourth on the league’s all-time scoring list with 33,643 points. Bryant won five NBA titles and two NBA Finals MVP awards, was a two-time Olympic gold medalist and an 11-time first-team All-NBA selection. The 18-time All-Star averaged 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for his career.
His election comes as no surprise.
Bryant was among nine people who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 outside Los Angeles. Bryant, 41, was traveling to a youth basketball function with his daughter, Gianna, 13, when the helicopter crashed. The expectation after his death was that he would be a member of this Hall of Fame class that includes Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.
The other 2020 Hall of Fame inductees are Tamika Catchings, Patrick Baumann, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton and Rudy Tomjanonvich.
Bryant wore No. 24 and No. 8 for the Lakers. The Lakers retired both of his jersey numbers on Dec. 18, 2017.
He was selected 13th overall in the 1996 draft by the Charlotte Hornets and traded to the Lakers. That came after he produced one of the Philadelphia area’s best prep careers.
Bryant scored 2,883 career points at Lower Merion to set an all-time Southeastern Pennsylvania record. As a senior in 1996, he led Lower Merion to a 31-3 record and the PIAA Class AAAA state title. It was the school’s first state championship in more than 50 years.
Duncan won five NBA titles and two finals MVP awards during his 19-year career with the San Antonio Spurs. He was a two-time league MVP, the 1998 rookie of the year and a 15-time All-Star.
Garnett played 22 seasons after skipping college and going fifth overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 1995 draft. He was the 2004 league MVP and a 15-time All-Star. Garnett won the 2008 NBA title as a member of the Boston Celtics.