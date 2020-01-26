Long before his retirement, Mr. Bryant was one of those rare superstars whose first name was sufficient identity. Even those unfamiliar with basketball knew Kobe, and his No. 24 jersey was one of the league’s all-time best sellers. One of the NBA’s leading attractions, he also was immensely popular in Europe, where he’d grown up, and in Asia, where crowds at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing chanted his name.