“It was close to the time he was going to make his decision (about turning pro or going to college),” Rego recalled. “It was after a workout and I have a hand truck full of cases of canned Gatorade to take down to our offices at Vet Stadium and I’m loading them into my car. He’s outside waiting for a ride, like a high school kid would, and the next thing I know, he’s grabbing the cases and loading up my car with the Gatorade. He then says to me, ‘You’ve been around for a long time. What do you think I should do?’ I had been around about eight or nine seasons then. So what I told him probably proved to be the beginning and the end of my scouting career. I told him he should go to college. My advice was to go for one year and at least live that college life, because once you turn pro, you’ll never get that. He still busts my chops about that.”