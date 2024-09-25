Report: Lester Quinones agrees to two-way contract with Sixers

Lester Quinones has agreed to a two-way contract with the 76ers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 23-year-old shooting guard played in 41 games over the past two seasons with the Golden State Warriors, averaging 4.2 points in 10.1 minutes on 39.7% shooting (37% on 2.2 three-point attempts per game). He was named the G League’s Most Improved Player for the 2022-23 season, and played in college at Memphis from 2019-2022.

The Sixers’ other players on two-way contracts, which allows young players to split time between the NBA team and the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats, are guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. and former Imhotep star Justin Edwards.

