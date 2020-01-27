Latest Bob Costas criticized after mentioning sexual-assault allegations
Longtime sports anchor and pundit Bob Costas drew the ire of Kobe Bryant fans on social media by mentioning a 2005 settlement involving a sexual-assault allegation during CNN’s ongoing coverage of the crash Sunday evening.
“When something like this happens … there’s a tendency to canonize the person. It’s more truly human to say that he surmounted some missteps,” Costas said, pointing out that the allegations weren’t “definitive of his life, but it is a part of his life.”
In 2003, a 19-year-old woman claimed Bryant had sexually assaulted her when he stayed at the Colorado hotel where she worked. Police arrested then-24-year-old Bryant and charged him with sexual assault, but the case was dropped when Bryant’s accuser refused to testify. A subsequent civil suit was later settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.
“We’re talking about a great basketball player, and in the big picture, a very good man,” Costas added. “But not a saint. And that’s okay.”
New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand praised Costas for delivering a “measured” take on Bryant’s legacy, writing on Twitter it was “fair, journalistically, to explain a full picture, while honoring and respecting Bryant’s legend and his achievements both on and off the court.”
Seven of the nine people aboard the helicopter when it crashed have been publicly identified. In addition to Kobe and Gianna Bryant, they are:
John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli
Altobelli, the longtime baseball coach of the Orange Coast College Pirates, and his wife, Keri, were on board the helicopter with their 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa, who was a teammate on Gianna’s Mamba Academy basketball team.
“He treated every player like his own son,” Justin Brodt, a sophomore first baseman at OCC, said at the baseball field on Sunday, according to the Orange County Register. “He wanted the best for everybody involved. That’s what made him such a successful coach and such a great guy.”
Christina Mauser
Mauser, an assistant girls basketball coach at a private Orange County elementary school, was the Mamba girls basketball team’s top assistant coach.
“I’m scared, I think, more than anything I’m scared about the future,” Matt Mauser, Christina’s husband, told the Today show on Monday. “She was warm. She was incredibly bright… She was just an amazing person.”
Ara Zobayan
Zobayan was the pilot flying Bryant’s helicopter when it crashed on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Times and KTLA, a local NBC affiliate.
Darren Kemp, a flight student who trained under Zobayan, told the Los Angeles Times he was a dedicated, caring instructor who only wanted the best for his students. KTLA reporter Christina Pascucci, who is also a licensed pilot, offered a tribute to Zobayan on social media.
Kobe Bryant’s first mention in The Inquirer: ‘Remember this name’
The first time Bryant’s name was mentioned in either the Philadelphia Daily News or The Inquirer was in an Inquirer basketball preview from December 1992. Bryant was an incoming freshman to Lower Merion High School, and he was mentioned twice.
“Remember this name: Kobe Bryant. The 6-4, 14-year-old freshman and son of Joe Bryant, a former star at La Salle, will not only play on the varsity, he will start. ‘He’s a very talented player," [Lower Merion coach Gregg Downer] Downer said. “He has the ability to do everything well, and he has phenomenal range on his jumper.’”
Signe’s cartoon about the death of Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Signe Wilkinson, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist, penned this tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.
Mourning Kobe Bryant at Lower Merion High School
As Lower Merion High School students arrived Monday morning, they walked past a growing makeshift memorial to Bryant that had formed outside the Bryant Gymnasium, named after the NBA superstar.
Among the items laid in front of the school were piles of flowers, cards, candles, sneakers, a hoagie, and basketballs with “RIP” written in marker. Also laying among the memorabilia were basketball jerseys, including a Kobe Bryant Lower Merion High School Jersey — No. 33. Bryant has before said he wanted to wear No. 33 when he played for the Lakers, but the number had already been retired in honor of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Recovery, identification of victims could take days
During a Sunday evening press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the investigation and recovery of victims could take days due to the location of the helicopter accident.
“It’s a logistical nightmare because the crash site itself is not easily accessible,” Villanueva told reporters, adding the mourners and well-wishers descending on the area are complicating recovery efforts.
Chief medical examiner Dr. Jonathan Lucas said once the victims’ bodies are recovered, his office can work to identify them and notify their families.
“We’re doing everything we can to confirm identifications and give closure to the families involved,” Lucas said.
LAPD grounded its helicopters due to foggy conditions
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the Los Angeles Times it grounded its helicopters Sunday morning due to foggy conditions.
“The weather situation did not meet our minimum standards for flying,” LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein told the Times.
Rubenstein said the LAPD requires a minimum of two miles of visibility and an 800-foot cloud ceiling for all flights. He added that when conditions allow, the LAPD typically has two helicopters in the air — one in the San Fernando Valley and one in the L.A. Basin.