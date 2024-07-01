NBA free agency: Sixers land Paul George, agree to max deal with Tyrese Maxey, add several others
Daryl Morey and the Sixers were busy. In addition to bringing Maxey back and adding George, they're also signing Andre Drummond, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Eric Gordon.
The team is also taking care of its own, agreeing in principle on a five-year, $204 million max contract with guard Tyrese Maxey.
The Sixers also agreed to a trio of deals on the opening night of free agency: Kelly Oubre Jr., who will be back in Philly after playing here last season, Andre Drummond, who will return to the Sixers on a two-year deal, and veteran guard Eric Gordon.
Former Warriors star Klay Thompson will reportedly "have discussions" with the Sixers, among others.
Neither Tobias Harris, who has interest from several teams, nor Nico Batum is expected to return to Philly next season.
NBA free agency got underway Sunday night at 6 p.m., as teams are now allowed to negotiate with any free agent. Deals agreed to in the coming days won't become official until July 6.
Get to know Paul George through his podcast: 'People have this perception of who I am'
Another thing you need to know about Paul George? He’s a podcaster. Podcast P with Paul George is one of the most popular NBA podcasts out there, with 731,000 subscribers on YouTube. He frequently brings on guests including NBA players, NBA legends, media personalities like Stephen A. Smith and even Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.
George started his podcast in March 2023 because he felt like his story was going untold. He said in his introductory episode that he hoped to use the podcast to show the fans more of his personality.
Reactions to Paul George: Maxey was sleeping, Embiid just wanted to troll
At 3:30 a.m., Paul George reportedly agreed to sign with the Sixers. Fans had been anticipating the move for days, but expectations soared after the Clippers announced Sunday that George would not be returning to the team.
But the initial post from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski came astonishingly early. The 3:30 a.m. report was far too early — or late, depending on your schedule — for most of Philadelphia, including one of George’s new teammates, Tyrese Maxey.
Is Paul George still good? Here's a look at his stats.
Paul George agreed to sign with the Sixers early Monday. The former Clippers, Thunder, and Pacers forward inked a four-year, $212 million maximum contract to come to Philadelphia alongside Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
George, who will be 38 when the deal ends and has his fair share of skeptics among Sixers fans, has long been the Sixers’ most-coveted target this free agency cycle. Here’s why:
Murphy: Is Paul George worth the risk for the Sixers?
Give Daryl Morey credit. You may not like the game that he plays, but he plays it better than anybody in the National Basketball Association. It is a game where regrets can be indefinitely postponed, where downstream risks are upstream opportunities, where the future is no less uncertain a place when prioritized over the present. It is a counterintuitive game, one that forsakes many of the fundamental tenets of traditional roster-building. It is also a game that has consistently delivered to the Sixers a better chance at a championship than they had the year before. This year will be no different.
Forget the risks, for a moment. Forget the multitude of ways this can blow up in their face. Forget the age of the player, forget his motivations for signing, forget the challenge of filling out a roster with three massive salaries and little room to maneuver. In Paul George, who agreed to sign a four-year, $212 million contract on Monday morning, the Sixers have added a player who offers them a chance at winning a title. No other avenue would have allowed them to say as much.
Daryl Morey planned to 'get studs.' Now he has Paul George.
Daryl Morey said this is how he would attack the 76ers’ pivotal offseason.
The lead executive pushed back during his end-of-season news conference when questioned about the age of the stars expected to be available on the free-agent market, and the risks of signing one to a lengthy max contract. He stood firm when asked if the three-star model was still the most viable in the modern NBA — especially under new CBA rules that severely limit the roster-building flexibility of teams that spend too much.
Sixers agree to deals with Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon
While the world waited hours to get word about George and other big-name free agents, the Sixers made a splashes on the first nicght of free-ageny. They welcomed back Andre Drummond, who was arguably the best backup center in the Joel Embiid era. The Sixers also added Eric Gordon, a veteran perimeter player the Sixers coveted for two years. And they’ll re-sign Kelly Oubre Jr.
Drummond agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract to play for the Sixers, according to sources. He’ll have a player option on the second year, a source said. Meanwhile, sources says Gordon has agreed a one-year $3.3 million veteran minimum contract. And Oubre will receive a two-year, $16.3 million deal with a player-option for the second year, a source said. Players can sign their NBA free agent contracts after 12:01 p.m. on July 6.