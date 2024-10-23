"// Pinned <p>The Sixers kick off the regular season today at home against the Milwaukee Bucks that lacks a lot of excitement. </p> <p>Sixers star Joel Embiid and new acquisition Paul George won’t be on the court due to injuries, and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo could be limited by a knee injury.</p> <p>So it will be the Tyrese Maxey show tonight at the Wells Fargo Center, and Sixers fans might get a glimpse of first-round pick Jared McCain, who was not on the team’s injury report Monday. </p> <p>While most of the Sixers games this season will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, with Kate Scott and Alaa Abdelnaby back to call all the action, tonight’s season opener will air on ESPN. </p> <p><strong>What time does tonight’s Sixers game start?</strong></p> <p>Tonight’s Sixers-Bucks game is scheduled to tip off on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. Philly time. </p> <p>Calling the game are ESPN’s top announcing duo, Mike Breen and Doris Burke. They were joined in the NBA Finals last season by former Sixers shooter J.J. Redick, but since he’s now coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Richard Jefferson will round out tonight’s crew. Cassidy Hubbarth will report from the Wells Fargo Center. </p> <p>Despite not airing the game, NBC Sports Philadelphia will air Sixers Pregame Live beginning at 7 p.m, featuring Amy Fadool, former Sixers coach Jim Lynam, and former NBA player Marc Jackson. They’ll be back following the game for Sixers Postgame Live. </p> <p>ESPN will air NBA Countdown at 7 p.m., featuring Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins, Malika Andrews, Bob Myers, and new NBA insider Shams Charania, who replaced Adrian Wojnarowski earlier this month. </p> <p><strong>Can I stream tonight's Sixers game?</strong></p> <p>The only place to stream tonight's game is on the ESPN app, which requires a cable subscription. The game isn't streaming on ESPN+, the network's subscription service.</p> <p>It's also available to watch on any called skinny bundle that carries ESPN, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.</p> <p><em>– Rob Tornoe</em></p>"