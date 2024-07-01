Paul George agrees to sign four-year, $212 million deal with Sixers

The Paul George sweepstakes are over and the 76ers have secured their next superstar trio.

George agreed Sunday to a four-year, $212 million contract to join the Sixers, according to sources. This comes one day after the nine-time All-Star declined his $48.7 million option for next season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The unrestricted free agent then met with the Sixers, Clippers and Orlando Magic in L.A. after Sunday’s 6 p.m. start of free agency. In the meeting with the Sixers, George and his agaent Aaron Mintz met with managing partner Josh Harris, team president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, general manager Elton Brand, and Hall of Famer Julius Erving.

George was eligible to sign an extension in Los Angeles this season but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement. The Clippers weren’t willing to give him a fourth year. They didn’t want to offer more than the three-year, $152.3 million deal that Kawhi Leonard received. And they didn’t budge during Sunday’s meeting.

But the 34-year-old was adamant about receiving a four-year maximum salary. Completely at odds, Los Angeles issued a statement about George informing them he is signing his next contract with another team.

“We negotiated for months with Paul and his representative on a contract that would make sense for both sides, and we were left far apart,” the statement read. “The gap was significant. We understand and respect Paul’s decision to look elsewhere for his next contract. We explored an opt-in and trade scenario, but it would have left us in a similar position under the new CBA, with very little asset value to justify the restrictions.”

As expected, George opted to join the Sixers, forming an All-Star trio with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. In the end, the Sixers and the struggling Detroit Pistons were the only teams capable of providing the 6-foot-8, 220-pound swingman the maximum-salary contract he desired. And the Pistons weren’t on his wish list.

On the first night, Andre Drummond agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract to return to the Sixers as Joel Embiid’s backup. The Sixers also added Eric Gordon on a one-year veteran minimum contract. Players can officially sign free-agent deals after 12:01 p.m. on July 6.

But George’s recruitment was the headliner of the night.

It was no secret that George was the player the Sixers coveted. The Sixers previously inquired about George when they sent James Harden to the Clippers in a Nov. 1 blockbuster trade. Then sources confirmed months later that George would be the team’s No.1 option in free agency, and the Southern California native was said to have mutual interest in the Sixers.

But at the time, cynics believed George’s interest was more about creating leverage with the Clippers.

This wasn’t the first time the Sixers and their fan base had high hopes of landing George.

In the summer of 2018, they went “star hunting” to secure either George, Leonard, or LeBron James — and struck out on all three. James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The San Antonio Spurs traded Leonard to the Toronto Raptors. And George re-signed with Oklahoma City Thunder. The belief was that George and James were only connected to the Sixers as leverage.

This time, the Golden State Warriors also served as a threat.

The Warriors thought they had a chance to add George via a sign-and-trade. To get traded there, George would have needed to opt into the final year of his deal. The Warriors and Clippers had discussions up to the final minutes of his deadline to opt in. George reportedly gave the Warriors a strong indication that he wanted to be traded there. However, the Clippers declined to go through with the deal, leaving George to opt out.

That’s when Philly became the frontrunner, sources say. But based on what happened in 2018 and George’s reported desire to play with Golden State, Sixers faithful experienced a level of uneasiness until he concluded Sunday’s meeting with the Clippers.

Now, George’s presence is encouraging for a Sixers franchise with championship aspirations.

He is still one of the better wings in the league and his addition could catapult the Sixers back among the NBA’s elite. The six-time All-NBA selection and four-time All-Defensive pick averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals this season. He shot a career-best 41.3% on three-pointers.

The Sixers still have several roster spots to fill.

Embiid, Paul Reed and Ricky Council IV are the only other returning players under contract — with Reed and Council on non-guaranteed deals.

Maxey is expected to re-sign with the Sixers for a contract of up to five years, $204.5 million. The team added Jared McCain with the 16th pick and Adem Bona with the 41st in last week’s NBA draft. And Drummond and Gordon will bring a veteran presence.

The Sixers are looking to add five-time All-Star Klay Thompson, who also has free agency meetings set up with the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Clippers. They also had interest in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but the shooting guard agreed to a three-year, $66 million deal with the Magic.

Sixers free-agent forward Tobias Harris has meetings set up with teams in Southern California. The Utah Jazz, Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, and Mavericks were among the teams expressing interest in the 13-year veteran.

Source have said the Sixers would have liked to bring back Nico Batum, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kyle Lowry in free agency. However, Batum reportedly won’t return.

