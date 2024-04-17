Sixers-Heat news: Joel Embiid's injury status, playoff scenarios for play-in game
If the Sixers win tonight, they'll advance to the NBA playoffs. If they lose, they'll have one more chance to avoid their season ending.
The Sixers will face the Miami Heat in an NBA play-in tournament game tonight at the Wells Fargo Center. The game will begin at 7 p.m. and air on ESPN.
A win and the Sixers will move on to face the New York Knicks in the NBA playoffs. A loss and they'll face the winner of tonight's other play-in game between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks.
Joel Embiid is expected to play tonight but is officially listed as questionable after sitting out the Sixers final regular season game.
Jimmy Butler and Nick Nurse are the X factors in tonight's game, not Joel Embiid, writes columnist David Murphy.
The Sixers are confident Embiid and Tyrese Maxey can recapture their lethal paring. They're expecting a drag-out fight from the Heat tonight.
Embiid will also represent the U.S. at the Paris Olympics.
Playoff scenarios for the Sixers if they win or lose tonight
The Sixers ended the season with eight straight wins, but to enter the NBA playoffs, they’ll need one more.
Say hello to the play-in tournament, where the Sixers are making their first appearance in franchise history after finishing the season as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. Think of it as a playoff detour, where the Sixers have two chances to advance.
Nick Nurse’s playoff history started fast, with mixed results since
Starting in 2014, the Toronto Raptors had been to the playoffs five consecutive years under Dwane Casey, but never got out of the Eastern Conference. After getting swept in consecutive seasons by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Raptors decided they had hit their ceiling with Casey as their coach. So they turned to assistant Nick Nurse in 2018.
Nurse not only got Toronto over the Eastern Conference hump in his first season, but he delivered the first and only NBA title in that franchise’s short history. Two important things worked in Nurse’s favor that season: LeBron bolted for Los Angeles and Kawhi Leonard hit a buzzer-beater for the ages to beat the Sixers in a wonderful seven-game series.
Joel Embiid expected to play against Heat
Joel Embiid was a full participant at Sixers practice for the second straight day on Tuesday. The reigning MVP is officially listed as questionable. But he’s expected to play tonight against the Miami Heat after missing Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Brooklyn Nets for precautionary reasons.
Reserve KJ Martin (left great toe bruise) is also questionable. The Sixers will remain without De’Anthony Melton (spine) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise).
Embiid's production has slipped in previous playoffs
As much excitement surrounded Joel Embiid’s return — and as much as he helped reverse the downward trend of a team that went 11-18 in February and March without him — the mere fact of the Sixers’ MVP being in the lineup has not traditionally been enough to buoy Philadelphia in the postseason.
It starts with Embiid’s own performance. In the playoffs over his career, he’s seen his average Game Score (a single-number summation of box-score production) decline in five of his six postseasons, with his biggest dips coming over the past two years:
Sixers-Heat: How to watch and stream
The Sixers-Heat play-in game will air on ESPN, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern.
Calling the game will be ESPN’s new NBA Finals crew, which includes play-by-play announcer Mike Breen alongside analysts Doris Burke and former Sixer JJ Redick. King of Prussia native Lisa Salters will report from the court.