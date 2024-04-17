Sixers-Heat news: Joel Embiid's injury status, playoff scenarios for play-in game

Playoff scenarios for the Sixers if they win or lose tonight

The Sixers ended the season with eight straight wins, but to enter the NBA playoffs, they’ll need one more.

Say hello to the play-in tournament, where the Sixers are making their first appearance in franchise history after finishing the season as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. Think of it as a playoff detour, where the Sixers have two chances to advance.