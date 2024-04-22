Sixers-Knicks news: Joel Embiid injury updates; three things to watch for in Game 2 tonight
The Knicks lead their first-round playoff series against the Sixers 1-0, with Game 2 tonight in Madison Square Garden.
The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the New York Knicks in Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series. The Knicks lead 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.
Sixers-Knicks is scheduled to start tonight at 7:30 p.m., and will air on both NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT.
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable after landing awkwardly on his left leg Saturday night. Head coach Nick Nurse told reporters Embiid is feeling "pretty good."
Despite a Game 1 loss, the Sixers showed they are the more talented team, writes columnist David Murphy. Is that enough?
Tyrese Maxey was named finalist for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.
Tobias Harris' tenure with the Sixers is expected to end once their postseason run concludes.
Joel Embiid injury updates
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable on the Sixers' injury report, but is expected to play tonight against the New York Knicks. His status is listed as day-to-day.
Embiid had yet another injury scare in Game 1, landing awkwardly on his left leg following a dunk in the second quarter. He left the game and returned in the second half, but only score 11 points after intermission, missing all five of his fourth-quarter shots.
Three things the Sixers need to clean up against the Knicks in Game 2 tonight
The film largely confirmed what Nick Nurse saw in real time as his 76ers’ down-to-the-wire Game 1 loss to the Knicks unfolded Saturday night.
The coach remained pleased on Sunday afternoon with much of the Sixers’ schematic execution. He wished that his team had made more wide-open shots down the stretch, and that the Knicks had not drained theirs. And he lamented that the Sixers allowed New York to dominate the boards, aka “play to one of their strengths, like, absolutely to the max.”
Sixers-Knicks playoff schedule
Game 1: Knicks 111, Sixers 104
Game 2: Sixers at Knicks, Monday, 7:30 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT)
Game 3: Sixers vs. Knicks, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT)
Game 4: Sixers vs. Knicks, Sunday April 28, 1 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia and ABC)
Game 5: Sixers at Knicks, Tuesday, April 30, TBD (TBD)
Game 6: Sixers vs. Knicks, Thursday, May 2, TBD (TBD)
Game 7: Sixers at Knicks, Saturday, May 4, TBD (NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT)
76ers vs. Knicks: Start time, how to watch and stream Game 2
The 76ers look to even their first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks tonight in Madison Square Garden.
The game will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia beginning at 7:30 p.m., with Kate Scott and Alaa Abdelnaby on the call.
Eastern Conference playoff bracket
Here's how things stack up in the Eastern Conference heading into Monday's games:
(No. 1) Boston Celtics have a 1-0 lead on the (No. 8) Miami Heat
(No. 4) Cleveland Cavaliers have a 1-0 lead on the (No. 5) Orlando Magic
(No. 3) Milwaukee Bucks have a 1-0 lead on the (No. 6) Indiana Pacers
(No. 2) New York Knicks have a 1-0 lead on the (No. 7) Philadelphia 76ers.
2024 NBA playoffs schedule
Conference semifinals: Begin May 6 or 7, but could end up starting as early as May 4, depending on the results from the first round (ABC, ESPN, TNT)
Conference finals: Begin May 21 or 22, but could begin as soon as May 19. (ABC, ESPN, TNT)
NBA Finals: Begin June 6 (ABC)