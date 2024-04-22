Sixers-Knicks news: Joel Embiid injury updates; three things to watch for in Game 2 tonight

Joel Embiid injury updates

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable on the Sixers' injury report, but is expected to play tonight against the New York Knicks. His status is listed as day-to-day.

Embiid had yet another injury scare in Game 1, landing awkwardly on his left leg following a dunk in the second quarter. He left the game and returned in the second half, but only score 11 points after intermission, missing all five of his fourth-quarter shots.