"<p>It’s hard to argue that the Sixers are missing any significant items on the checklist of championship attributes. In fact, from the front office to the court, they have all the appearances of an elite organization — a status further cemented by Joel Embiid’s recent <a href=\\"https://www.nba.com/news/philadelphia-76ers-sign-joel-embiid-to-multi-year-contract-extension\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">three-year, $193 million contract extension</a>. If the belief is that building a first-class operation will inevitably lead to first-class results, the team could be well on its way to that elusive first title <a href=\\"https://www.basketball-reference.com/teams/PHI/\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">since 1983</a>.</p> <p>But at the same time, the pressure to deliver on that vision has never been higher — something Embiid’s new deal only heightens.</p> <p>As far as headline stars go, Embiid fits the championship mold: He is, when healthy, one of the league’s top handful of players — he ranks fifth in <a href=\\"https://neilpaine.substack.com/p/nba-estimated-raptor-player-ratings\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">Wins Above Replacement</a> per game over the past four seasons — and statistically, he <a href=\\"https://neilpaine.substack.com/p/is-joel-embiid-the-greatest-scorer?utm_source=publication-search\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">might even be the greatest scorer in NBA history</a> on a per-possession basis. His new deal ensures that he’ll be in red, white, and blue <a href=\\"https://www.spotrac.com/nba/player/_/id/15355/joel-embiid\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">through at least the 2027-28 season</a> (if not longer), giving Philly no fewer than four more shots at a title with Embiid leading the way.</p> <p>That’s a pretty long window of time to know you’ll have your franchise anchor. Among the NBA’s 10 best players by WAR per game since 2020-21, only Jayson Tatum — who signed a 5-year, $314 million extension in July — is guaranteed to be with his current team longer than Embiid is set to stay in Philly:</p> <p><em>– Neil Paine</em></p>"