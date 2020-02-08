Sixers NBA trade deadline: Latest rumors; five players of interest; one potential target already off the board

With Joel Embiid out, five players of interest for the Sixers

With Joel Embiid out with an injured knee, the Sixers are in desperate need of a dependable center to hold down the fort until last year's MVP returns. A sharpshooting wing player and combo guard are also positions of need.

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield had been mentioned as one of the Sixers’ targets. But there does not appear to be much traction, according to one source. Another source said Indiana has reservations about trading Hield to a team they could possibly face in the postseason. A third source said the Detroit Pistons are also interested in acquiring Hield.