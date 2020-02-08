Sixers NBA trade deadline: Latest rumors; five players of interest; one potential target already off the board
The 2024 NBA trade deadline is today at 3 p.m. Eastern.
The Sixers lost their third straight game Wednesday night, and have dropped seven of their last eight.
Next up on the calendar is the NBA All-Star game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18. Tyrese Maxey has been quietly practicing for the three-point contest.
With Joel Embiid out, five players of interest for the Sixers
With Joel Embiid out with an injured knee, the Sixers are in desperate need of a dependable center to hold down the fort until last year's MVP returns. A sharpshooting wing player and combo guard are also positions of need.
Indiana Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield had been mentioned as one of the Sixers’ targets. But there does not appear to be much traction, according to one source. Another source said Indiana has reservations about trading Hield to a team they could possibly face in the postseason. A third source said the Detroit Pistons are also interested in acquiring Hield.
One Sixers trade target is off the board
One potential backup point guard is off the board for the Sixers, after the Detroit Pistons agreed to trade Monte Morris to the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday evening, according to The Athletic and ESPN.
The deal also sent former Sixer Shake Milton to the Pistons as part of the trade package. Milton had fallen out of the Timberwolves' rotation, and was shooting a career-worst 26.4% from three-point range.
Tobias Harris among the Sixers players with expiring contracts
The oft-criticized hefty $180 million deal Tobias Harris signed in 2019 is in its final year.
Harris has been more involved in Nick Nurse’s offense, with freedom to score on catch-and-shoot three-pointers, by running the floor in transition, and on isolation plays. But a trade for a star-caliber player could involve him, and would signal the Sixers believed they still needed to upgrade their third (or second, depending on how long Joel Embiid is out) option on offense.
It's generally a busy day in the league. Last year, nearly 50 players changes teams, the most since 1987 when the league began tracking deadline transactions.