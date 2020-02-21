Latest The drought finally ends
Al Horford scores an and-one with 4:49 to go in the half. The Nets have out-scored the Sixers 24-4 in the quarter, and lead 44-30.
Remember Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot?
I figured you might. But if you had forgotten about the former Sixers prospect, you’ve probably remembered him. He has two baskets and two offensive rebounds as Brooklyn now leads 36-26 with 8:12 left in the second quarter.
The Nets’ run is 18-0 since Tobias Harris hit a jumper with 1:32 left in the first.
Nets come back to lead
Nets 28, Sixers 26, 10:09 2nd. It’s an 8-0 Brooklyn run to start the quarter, and a 16-2 run overall.
David Murphy tweeted this early in the quarter:
End of the first quarter
Sixers 26, Nets 20.
Joel Embiid has 11 points already on 4-of-5 shooting. Tobias Harris is 3-of-5 and played the entire quarter.
The numbers are a bit deceiving, though, because the Sixers made just one field goal in the last 5:30 of play.
Kenny Atkinson is also going early
After his early timeout, the Nets’ coach just got T’ed up for barking at the ref after Joel Embiid drew a foul.
Sixers 20, Nets 4, 6:10 1st. Brooklyn has missed 10 straight field goal attempts.
Sixers get going early
Glenn Robinson III throws down a dunk to give the Sixers an 8-3 lead two minutes in, and Kenny Atkinson calls an early timeout.
Tonight’s starters
For the Sixers:
G Raul Neto (replacing Ben Simmons)
G Josh Richardson
F Tobias Harris
F Glenn Robinson III
C Joel Embiid
For the Nets:
G Caris LeVert
G Spencer Dinwiddie
G Joe Harris
G Taurean Prince
C Jarrett Allen
TV/radio details
TV tonight is a national broadcast on TNT. Marv Albert calls the play-by-play with analyst Kevin McHale and reporter Allie LaForce. The local radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic as usual.
Pregame reading
Some stories to read before tipoff:
— Ben Simmons is out tonight because of back tightness. Keith Pompey has more details here.
— As Marc Narducci reports, 76ers coach Brett Brown believes Joel Embiid’s mindset these days is “excellent.”
— That said, Brown would also like Embiid to “just knock people over,” as Keith writes.
— Columnist David Murphy writes a defense of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
— Keith says on his latest podcast that he thinks Embiid and Simmons can co-exist.
— Marc writes that though Kyrie is out, the Nets still have plenty of firepower in their backcourt.
— Marc reports that the Sixers will raise ticket prices next season
Welcome
Hello, friends. I’m Jonathan Tannenwald, back to live blogging tonight as the Sixers return from the All-Star break by hosting the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center.
I’m watching the game on TV with all of you, while my colleagues Keith Pompey, Marc Narducci and David Murphy are courtside. Follow them on Twitter if you aren’t already.