Sixers news: Embiid carefully weighs in on trades; Daryl Morey to speak; reaction and opinion

Sixers tried to improve the roster but 'nothing materialized,' Morey says

Speaking to reporters Friday, Daryl Morey, the Sixers' president of basketball operations, said he understands why fans might be disappointed the team didn't add any players at the trade deadline.

"I understand the reaction of the fans, but I feel like that comes from folks being excited about this team," Morey said. "That's why we had this reaction. And they should be excited."

Morey said the front office tried to make additions to improve the team using some of the draft picks landed in the Jared McCain trade, but "nothing materialized."