In the latest edition of Locked on Sixers, Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci dissect the 76ers’ 121-109 victory over Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center. Pompey has to eat crow about saying the Bucks would beat the Sixers. Then the duo turn their attention to Furkan Korkmaz. They wonder if he could provide the three-point shooting the Sixers will need in the postseason. And they end the podcast talking about the Sixers’ upcoming road games against the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.