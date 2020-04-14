In this Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey recalls his dealings with the late Paul Gripper and the late Jackie Towns while covering high schools and grassroots basketball for The Inquirer. Pompey remembers the love Jackie had for her family. He especially remembers how she supported her son, Karl-Anthony Towns, who’s currently the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also remembers the countless young lives that Gripper -- aka Uncle P -- impacted through basketball. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist of the Dallas Mavericks was one of them.