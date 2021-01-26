The Los Angeles Clippers, riding a seven-game win streak, have remained first for the second week in a row in The Inquirer’s NBA power rankings. The Sixers, off a 3-1 week that ended with Monday’s 119-104 loss at Detroit, moved up one spot to No. 6.
Team records are updated through Monday’s games. Last week’s rankings are listed in parentheses.
1. Los Angeles Clippers (13-4) (1)
Kawhi Leonard’s averages during the current seven-game win streak: 26.3 ppg., 5.6 rpg., 5.6 apg., 48.7% three-point.
2. Los Angeles Lakers (14-4) (2)
The Lakers, who got a season-high 46 points from LeBron James in Monday’s 115-108 win at Cleveland, visit the Sixers on Wednesday.
3. Utah (12-4) (6)
Donovan Mitchell’s averages during the current eight-game win streak: 27.3 ppg., 5.0 apg., 4.6 rpg., 50% three-point shooting.
4. Milwaukee (10-6) (4)
Bobby Portis (11.1 ppg., 7.9 rpg.) has been a solid contributor off the bench.
5. Denver (10-7) (14)
Five players had 17 or more points in Friday’s 130-126 OT win at Phoenix for the Nuggets, who have won four in a row.
6. Sixers (12-6) (7)
The Sixers split two games at Detroit and didn’t play great in either. They are now 0-4 while playing without Joel Embiid.
7. Brooklyn (11-8) (3)
The Nets are 2-2 since Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup after missing seven games due to personal reasons.
8. Boston (10-6) (5)
After missing five games due to health and safety protocols when the Celtics went 1-4, Jayson Tatum returned and scored 24 points in Monday’s 119-103 win at Chicago.
9. Indiana (10-7) (8)
Malcolm Brogdon (22.7 ppg.) is playing at an All-Star level.
10. Phoenix (8-7) (9)
The Suns had an overtime loss and a double-overtime loss last Friday and Saturday at home against Denver.
11. Golden State (9-8) (11)
The Warriors are 6-2 when Stephen Curry scores 30 or more points and 3-6 when he doesn’t.
12. San Antonio (9-8) (10)
The Spurs recorded two wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.
13. Memphis (7-6) (13)
Wednesday’s game with Chicago, which has already been postponed, will be the fifth straight due to health and safety protocols for a Grizzlies team that has won five in a row.
14. Portland (9-7) (12)
Injuries are starting to take a toll on the Blazers, who are 1-2 since CJ McCollum suffered a left foot fracture.
15. Atlanta (8-8) (22)
Clint Capela had a triple-double — 13 points, 19 rebounds and 10 blocked shots in Friday’s 116-98 win at Minnesota. He also had zero personal fouls.
16. Dallas (8-9) (16)
The Mavericks are 3-4 with Kristaps Porzingis (19.7 ppg.) in the lineup after returning from a knee injury.
17. Toronto (7-10) (17)
Pascal Siakam missed games Sunday and Monday against Indiana (that the teams split) with left knee swelling.
18. Oklahoma City (7-9) (18)
The Thunder had lost five of six before Monday’s 125-122 win at Portland.
19. Miami (6-10) (15)
The Heat are 2-6 with Jimmy Butler out due to health and safety protocols.
20. Cleveland (8-9) (23)
Jarrett Allen’s averages in two wins last week against his former team, the Nets: 15.5 ppg., 8.5 rpg., 2.0 bpg.
21. New York (8-10) (19)
Late first-round draft choice Immanuel Quickley, a shooting guard from Kentucky, is averaging 11.0 points in 17.8 minutes.
22. Chicago (7-10) (24)
After a modest three-game win streak, the Bulls have lost consecutive home games to the Lakers and Boston.
23. Orlando (8-10) (25)
Former Sixer Nikola Vucevic is averaging 23.5 ppg. and 11.1 rpg.
24. Charlotte (7-10) (20)
Gordon Hayward is averaging 30.5 ppg. in his last four games.
25. Houston (6-9) (27)
Defensive minded PJ Tucker is a player that could help several contenders.
26. New Orleans (5-10) (21)
The Pelicans have lost three in a row and eight of nine.
27. Sacramento (6-10) (26)
De’Aaron Fox is averaging 20.9 ppg., and 5.9 apg.
28. Detroit (4-13) (30)
Monday’s win over the Sixers enabled the Pistons to move up from the last spot.
29. Minnesota (4-12) (29)
It’s hard to believe that the Wolves won their first two games of the season.
30. Washington (3-9) (28)
After having six games postponed due to health and safety protocols, the Wizards returned to action with Sunday’s 121-101 loss at San Antonio.