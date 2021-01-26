The Sixers dropped to 0-4 in games without Embiid. One of those losses without Embiid, a 12-point setback to the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 9, came when the Sixers only had seven available players. However, they lost this game and their contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers without him by an average of 19.5 points. The Sixers suffered a two-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies minus Embiid on Jan. 19. The setbacks to Memphis, Cleveland and Detroit were all on the road.